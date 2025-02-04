 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Bangladesh’s...

Bangladesh’s BSRM commissions new steel plant

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 14:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Bangladesh’s largest rebar producer Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) Limited has commissioned its new environmentally friendly steel plant in Chittagong, according to media reports. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and BSRM had inked a loan agreement worth $50 million in October 2023 for the construction of the plant.

The plant, which was funded by the Private Sector Investment Finance scheme under JICA, will increase BSRM’s rebar production capacity by 500,000 mt, its wire rod production capacity by 100,000 mt and its billet production capacity by 250,000 mt per year. In the meantime, rooftop solar power plants and other eco-friendly technologies were installed during the construction, reducing the carbon emissions by 10,000 mt per year.

JICA stated that the plant will reduce BSRM’s dependence on import steel, supporting Bangladesh’s trade balance and other local industries.


Tags: Rebar Billet Wire Rod Semis Longs Bangladesh South Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Celik produces first wire rod at new mill

04 Sep | Steel News

UAE billet market improves in line with more positive longs trade

23 Feb | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in SE Asia rise amid billet increases, uptrend in China

13 Jan | Longs and Billet

El Marakby at IREPAS: Egypt’s steel export volumes to remain firm in 2022

10 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler gets environmental approval for capacity increase project

15 Sep | Steel News

IREPAS: Global long products market in a “dramatic situation”

09 Sep | Steel News

Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

05 Aug | Steel News

GCC billet prices move down further due to low trade in longs market

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Yeşilyurt Metallurgy begins wire rod production

13 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi commence billet production at new plant

17 May | Steel News