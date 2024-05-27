﻿
Turkey halves custom duties on billet, wire rod and bars imported from Azerbaijan

Monday, 27 May 2024 12:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

A protocol for some changes in the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan has been approved by a presidential decision, according to a statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette.

Looking at the amendments, the customs duty on billet under the codes 7207111400 and 7207201500 imported from Azerbaijan has been reduced from 22.5 percent to 11.25 percent. In addition, the 30 percent customs duty on imports of wire rod under the code 7213911000 and steel bars under the code 7214991000 from the country in question has been revised as 15 percent.

In the January-March period this year, Turkey imported 18,556 mt of billet and blooms and 7,170 mt of wire rod from Azerbaijan.


