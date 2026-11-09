Brazilian iron ore exports increase 6.7 percent in October on more sales to Asia

Brazilian iron ore exports, excluding pellets, totaled 33.782 million metric tons (mt) in October, up from 31.660 million mt in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC)

The month-on-month rise was driven chiefly by a 6.2 percent increase in shipments to Asia.

The main destinations in October were Asia (30.649 million mt, including 24.972 million mt to China), Europe (644,800 mt), South America (843,300 mt), Africa (409,800 mt), and Mexico (260,100 mt).

Pellet exports, meanwhile, rose 20.8 percent from 2.279 million mt to 2.754 million mt, with the main shipments going to Asia (771,700 mt), Europe (721,600 mt), Africa (652,700 mt), the US (228,400 mt), and Trinidad and Tobago (176,700 mt).