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Brazilian iron ore exports increase 6.7 percent in October on more sales to Asia

Monday, 09 November 2026 18:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore exports, excluding pellets, totaled 33.782 million metric tons (mt) in October, up from 31.660 million mt in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC)

The month-on-month rise was driven chiefly by a 6.2 percent increase in shipments to Asia.

The main destinations in October were Asia (30.649 million mt, including 24.972 million mt to China), Europe (644,800 mt), South America (843,300 mt), Africa (409,800 mt), and Mexico (260,100 mt).

Pellet exports, meanwhile, rose 20.8 percent from 2.279 million mt to 2.754 million mt, with the main shipments going to Asia (771,700 mt), Europe (721,600 mt), Africa (652,700 mt), the US (228,400 mt), and Trinidad and Tobago (176,700 mt).

Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Mexico China Trinidad & Tobago Brazil Asia Africa North America South America Europe Steelmaking Mining Production Imp/exp Statistics 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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