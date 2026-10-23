 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samarco's...

Samarco's Q3 2026 production at highest level since operations resumed in 2020

Friday, 23 October 2026 18:44:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In a pre-operational disclosure, Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco reported combined iron ore and pellet sales of 3.9 million metric tons (mt) in Q3 2026, flat from the previous quarter but down 5 percent from the equivalant period one year earlier.

Production rose 10 percent from Q2 2026 to 4.3 million mt and edged up 4 percent from Q3 2025, the highest quarterly volume since operations resumed. Output for the January–September period in 2026 totaled 12.9 million mt, also the highest nine-month figure since the restart.

Samarco's average pellet price in Q3 2026 reached $125.1/mt, FOB, little changed from $124.9/mt in Q2 2026, though up 4 percent from Q3 2025.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, is still recovering from the 2015 collapse of the Fundão dam and expects to return to its full capacity of 26 million mt per year in 2028.

Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Steelmaking BHP Vale 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

Marketplace Offers

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices edge up week on week

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO-backed Port Hedland HBI project in Australia receives federal environmental approval

20 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices edge higher week on week

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore miner Cedro secures environmental license to build port in Brazil

14 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices dip following Chinese holiday

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

September Brazilian iron ore exports dip nearly 8 pc on lower China shipments

07 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore miner Cedro Mineração to grow pellet feed production in Brazil

30 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline week on week amid lower Chinese demand

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India's NMDC Limited commissions two million mt pellet plant

28 Sep | Steel News

Vale seeks regulatory nod for stake in Ligga iron ore mine in northern Brazil

23 Sep | Steel News