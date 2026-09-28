 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India's...

India's NMDC Limited commissions two million mt pellet plant

Monday, 28 September 2026 11:57:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has commissioned a 2 million mt per year capacity pellet plant as part of its $566 million integrated iron ore processing project at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh state, a company statement said on Monday, September 28.

The integrated project includes an iron ore processing unit at its Bacheli plant, a 15 million mt per year capacity slurry pipeline connecting the Bacheli processing units to the Nagarnar pellet plant.

NMDC Limited through its subsidiary, NMDC Steel Limited, operates an integrated 3 million mt per year capacity steel mill, also located at Nagarnar.

The 135 km slurry pipeline carries processed iron ore concentrate from Bacheli to Nagarnar, providing an alternative to transporting the material by road, the company said.

The facilities will enable NMDC Limited to process iron ore fines and slimes from its Bailadila mines into concentrate and subsequently convert the concentrate into pellets. The pellet plant uses straight grate induration technology to produce pellets for use in steelmaking.

The commissioning strengthens NMDC's presence across the iron ore value chain, from mining and beneficiation to slurry transportation and pellet production. It also adds a new value-added product to the company's portfolio and allows it to make greater use of iron ore fines and slimes generated from its Bailadila operations.

The project is part of NMDC's broader expansion and diversification strategy as the company works towards increasing its iron ore production capacity to 100 million mt, the company said in the statement.

Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

Marketplace Offers

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

India's iron ore and pellet imports rise 50 percent y-o-y in Jan-May 2026

17 Jun | Steel News

India’s LMEL commissions second pellet plant in Maharashtra

04 May | Steel News

India: Iron ore and pellet exports jump 27 percent m-o-m in November 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up one percent in April-June FY 2025-26

07 Jul | Steel News

India’s GPIL sees almost stable pellet and iron ore outputs in FY 2024-25

23 May | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 13 percent in April

07 May | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in FY 2024-25

07 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

12 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic down 10% in April-January 2024-25

07 Feb | Steel News

India’s steel ministry proposes merger of KIOCL Limited and NMDC Limited

07 Jan | Steel News