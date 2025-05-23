India’s GPIL sees almost stable pellet and iron ore outputs in FY 2024-25

Indian iron ore miner and steelmaker Godavari Power and Ispat Limited achieved iron ore and pellet production of 2.34 million mt and 2.45 million mt respectively in the fiscal year 2024-24, almost flat compared to 2.32 million mt of iron ore and 2.44 million mt of pellets in the previous fiscal year, the company said as part of a financial statement on Friday, May 23.

GPIL has set a pellet production target of 3 million mt for 2025-26, it said.

It also said that its mining operations are being expanded to ramp up iron ore capacity to 9 million mt from 2.35 million mt at present, though it did not disclose the timeline for the completion of the expansion project.

GPIL during the fiscal year commissioned a 0.6 million mt iron ore beneficiation plant and will gradually ramp the capacity up to 6 million mt to ensure a higher quality of ore and to optimise the feed for its pellet plant.