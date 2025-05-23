 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s GPIL sees almost stable pellet and iron ore outputs in FY 2024-25

Friday, 23 May 2025 10:26:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian iron ore miner and steelmaker Godavari Power and Ispat Limited achieved iron ore and pellet production of 2.34 million mt and 2.45 million mt respectively in the fiscal year 2024-24, almost flat compared to 2.32 million mt of iron ore and 2.44 million mt of pellets in the previous fiscal year, the company said as part of a financial statement on Friday, May 23.

GPIL has set a pellet production target of 3 million mt for 2025-26, it said.

It also said that its mining operations are being expanded to ramp up iron ore capacity to 9 million mt from 2.35 million mt at present, though it did not disclose the timeline for the completion of the expansion project.

GPIL during the fiscal year commissioned a 0.6 million mt iron ore beneficiation plant and will gradually ramp the capacity up to 6 million mt to ensure a higher quality of ore and to optimise the feed for its pellet plant.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly during the week

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 13 percent in April

07 May | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices rise slightly after Chinese holidays

06 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

British Steel to keep BFs running with raw material deliveries

29 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small increase from last week

25 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price unchanged from last week

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price recovers part of losses related to tariffs war

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply from last week

08 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo achieves best quarterly iron ore output since invasion of Ukraine

07 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in FY 2024-25

07 Apr | Steel News