﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sets iron ore output target of 50 million mt for FY 2023-24

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has set a production target of 50 million mt for the fiscal year 2023-24, company sources have said citing a forecast made to investors on Thursday, February 16.

For the April-December period of the fiscal year 2022-23, NMDC reported an iron ore output of 26.7 million mt.

The company stated that its 2 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet plant under construction at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh state is scheduled for commissioning at the end of 2024, while another pellet plant had been planned for construction at the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, but a detailed project report is yet to be prepared.

NMDC is also exploring opportunities of exporting low grade iron ore fines (Fe content less than 58 per cent) considering the rising demand in China, the sources said.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal’s $150 investment in Mexican mining complex still delayed

13 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 20% in April-January

07 Feb | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices suffer setbacks after high volatility wipes off early gains, buyers retreat

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets decreases 3.8 percent in November

19 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp increase in two days

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output and sales down in 2022 amid negative effects of war

11 Jan | Steel News

India’s Vedanta restarts iron ore exports from Karnataka after long lull

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic rises by 16.35% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Board of India-based GIPL approves construction of second iron ore plant

30 Dec | Steel News