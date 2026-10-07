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September Brazilian iron ore exports dip nearly 8 pc on lower China shipments

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 22:43:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore exports, excluding pellets, totaled 31.660 million metric tons (mt) in September, down nearly 8 percent from 34.406 million mt in August, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The month-on-month declines in total exports and in shipments to China were similar, at 2.746 million mt and 2.620 million mt, respectively, possibly reflecting the higher Brazil-China freight rates, which have suspended exports for some Brazilian exporters.

The main destinations in September were Asia (28.850 million mt, including 25.025 million mt to China), Europe (1.349 million mt), South America (709,800 mt), Africa (492,000 mt) and Mexico (258,700 mt).

Pellet exports, meanwhile, fell 17 percent to 2.279 million mt, with shipments going to Africa (662,600 mt), Europe (448,800 mt), South Korea (349,100 mt), the US (311,300 mt), the Middle East (248,600 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (171,100 mt) and Argentina (88,100 mt).

Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil China South America Asia Europe Africa North America Steelmaking Production 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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