 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TCUD:...

TCUD: Turkish steel industry's capacity utilization rate 12 percentage points below global average

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 14:13:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) has shared its assessment of the Turkish steel industry's performance in the January-September period of 2026.

According to the association, although the Turkish steel industry recorded a positive performance with a 6.1 percent increase in production during a period when global steel production declined by 0.7 percent, the slowdown in production growth since July and the industry's capacity utilization rate of 64 percent, which is 12 percentage points below the global average, are noteworthy. During the same period, steel consumption increased by 2.2 percent to 29.5 million mt. However, the growth rate of consumption slowed significantly, particularly due to contractions recorded in the third quarter. This was highlighted as a negative development for domestic demand conditions.

Steel exports to EU decline by 23 percent, while specialty flat steel exports rise by 116.4 percent

Regarding steel exports, shipments of specialty flat steel products, consisting of stainless and alloy flat steel products, increased by 116.4 percent to 448,000 mt in the first nine months of the year. TCUD evaluated this increase in exports of value-added products as a positive development in terms of improving the product mix of exports and shifting the industry toward higher value-added production.

Steel product exports to the EU declined by 23 percent to 3.7 million mt due to the impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and quota measures. Although exports to alternative markets such as the US, the UK and Latin America increased, the association stated that these increases are unlikely to offset the losses in the EU market in the short term.

Association highlights impact of low-priced imports and rising costs on investments

Meanwhile, due to state-subsidized and low-priced sales, particularly from Far Eastern countries, prices of Turkish finished steel products remain under pressure. As a result:

  • Rebar prices in Turkey are 42 percent lower than in the US and 16 percent lower than in the EU,
  • Hot rolled flat steel prices in Turkey are 56 percent lower than in the US and 29 percent lower than in the EU.

The resulting pressure on profit margins, together with deductions under the Environmental Contribution Fee and the Rebar Monitoring System, is creating serious difficulties in financing investments, particularly those related to green and digital transformation.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production increases in Sept 2026, exports and imports decrease

02 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production and exports increased in H1 2026

03 Aug | Steel News

Turkish steel producers: EU’s new quota system will further narrow Turkey’s market share

21 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel production growth continues in Q1 2026, foreign trade balance weakens

05 May | Steel News

Turkish steel exporters: Turkish steel sector focuses on green transformation to counter cost pressures

21 Apr | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Three key factors will shape the future of the global steel industry

03 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output rises further in Feb 2026, steeper fall in exports

02 Apr | Steel News

Yalçın Ertan: Turkey’s steel export target exceeded in 2025 despite challenging conditions

01 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel output expected to exceed 40 million mt in 2026

02 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: China and Russia drive increase in Turkey’s steel imports in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Jan | Steel News