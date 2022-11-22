India’s Rama Steel Tubes to expand tube output capacity in FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 13:52:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India-based Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) has stated that it will expand its Khopoli plant’s annual capacity with an additional 30,000 mt. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of second quarter of financial year 2022-23, and production is expected to begin in the third quarter of the given financial year.

In addition, the company’s subsidiary Rama Steel Tubes Industries has commenced the setting up of a new plant with an installed capacity of 20,000 mt in Nigeria. The new plant will be fully functional in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Once the capacity expansion is completed and the new plant in Nigeria is fully functional, RSTL’s overall annual tubemaking capacity will be 300,000 mt.

The company stated that the announcement of projects in the infrastructure sector and various public sector projects has boosted tube demand. The company plans to dedicate at least 25 percent of its total production capacity to meet the demand from the government’s projects in the coming years.