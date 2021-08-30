India’s NMDC offers technical, financial support to stressed NINL to resume iron ore mining

Monday, 30 August 2021 10:02:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government run miner, NMDC Limited, has offered technical and financial support to state-run steel mill, Neelchal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to enable latter to resume mining operations at iron ore asset in Odisha, an NMDC official said on Monday, August 30.

It might be noted that financially stressed NINL’s steel mill in Odisha remains closed with the government putting up NINL for privatization through competitive bidding from investors.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NINL and NMDC, financial and technical support extended by the latter enabled resumption of mining operations at the Mithirda iron ore block on Friday last, the official said.

With NINL’s steel mill closed, the company has received permission for sale of 1 million mt per annum of iron ore for merchant sale from its captive Mithirda iron ore mine.