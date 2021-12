Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:38:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 3.34 million mt in November this year, up by a marginal 0.6 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, December 2.

The company reported total sales of 2.88 million mt during the month in question, a decline of 12.72 percent year on year.