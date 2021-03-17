India’s JSPL’s crude steel output up 18 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 14:47:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has announced that it recorded crude steel production of 653,000 mt in February this year, up 18 percent year on year and down 5.4 percent month on month.

In the given month, JSPL achieved total sales of 545,500 mt of steel, down by 5.8 percent compared to the previous months and up from 480,300 mt in the same month last year. The company’s exports accounted for 26 percent of its total sales volume.

“We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX in this financial year,” V R Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.