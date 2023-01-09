India’s JSL achieves 140,000 mt cut in CO2 emissions in stainless steel production in FY 2021-22

Monday, 09 January 2023 14:32:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s largest stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions totaling 140,000 mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, in line with it aim to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, company managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement on Monday, January 9.

Mr. Jindal said that CO2 emissions were reduced through a combination of initiatives of investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen production, and the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) at all plant sites.

JSL has partnered with Hygenco India Private Limited to build a captive green hydrogen plant at its stainless steel mill at Hisar in north India. It has also signed an agreement with ReNew Power Limited to develop a utility-scale renewable energy plant at its Jajpur mill in Odisha.