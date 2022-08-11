﻿
India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited to construct green hydrogen plant

Thursday, 11 August 2022
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited will construct a green hydrogen plant aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 2,700 mt per year, a company statement said on Thursday, August 11.

The company said that it had reached an agreement with Hygenco India Private Limited to install the green hydrogen plant and become the country’s first stainless steel producer to use green hydrogen to meet its energy requirements.

“Green hydrogen will catalyze our transition from thermal energy to clean energy in the Indian manufacturing sector and continue our environmental sustainable goal (ESG) toward net zero emissions and power conservation,” company managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.


