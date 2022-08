Monday, 01 August 2022 14:51:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Industrial gas supplier Linde India has inked a long-term agreement with Jindal Stainless Limited to construct a 1,450 mt per day air separation unit to meet the latter’s gas requirements at its plant located at Kalinganagar, Odisha, a regulatory filing of Linde India said on Monday, August 1.

In addition, the air separation unit will supply the Jindal Stainless mill with 1,800 mt per day of nitrogen and 64 mt per day of argon.