Indian iron ore miner NMDC ties up with IIT for drone-based mineral exploration

Friday, 18 March 2022 10:39:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to introduce drone-based mineral exploration, a company statement said on Friday, March 18.

“NMDC will be the first government company to conduct drone-based geophysical surveys and hyper-spatial studies for mineral exploration. The tie-up with IIT will set a benchmark in the field of mineral exploration in the country,” company chairman Sumit Deb said.

Spectral products, methods, algorithms for exploration using drones for mining are to be developed through the collaboration, which will lead to development of software spectral tools for mineral excavation and capacity building programs on mining technology, the statement said.