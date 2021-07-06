Indian government divesting 7.4 percent of holding in NMDC Limited

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:50:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government is divesting 7.5 percent of its equity holding in iron ore miner NMDC Limited through an offer for sale, a government notice said on Tuesday, July 6.

The offer for sale of the equity share in NMDC will open on Tuesday, July 6, for non-retail investors and retail investors can put in their bids on Wednesday. The government will divest four percent with a 3.49 percent green-shoe option, the government said in its notice.

The government is aiming to raise INR 36.20 billion ($489 million) through the sale of its holding in the company.