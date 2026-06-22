Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase in Jan-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.38 billion, including imports worth $1.16 billion, up 7.2 percent, and exports worth $225.49 million, increasing 65.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first five months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 86,320 mt, compared to 52,974 mt in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $51.31 million, rising compared to $31.33 million in the January-May period of 2025.