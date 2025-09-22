Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise sharply in Jan-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.98 billion, including imports worth $1.78 billion, up 0.7 percent, and exports worth $209.89 million, decreasing 34.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first eight months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 115,848 mt, compared to 1,603 mt in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $67.71 million, rising compared to $1.14 million in the January-August period of 2024.