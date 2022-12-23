Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 35% in Jan-Nov

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:40:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $2.55 billion, including exports worth $409.71 million, up by 40.2 percent, and imports worth $2.14 billion, increasing by 33.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 28,031 metric tons, dropping by 35.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $18.16 million, down by 23.1 percent year on year.