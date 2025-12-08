 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s billet imports up...

Turkey’s billet imports up 31.1 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Monday, 08 December 2025 13:17:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 398,715 metric tons, up by 15.5 percent compared to September and down by 36.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $195.90 million, increasing by 13.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 41.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.65 million mt, up 31.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 17.2 percent to $1.81 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was China, which supplied 832,919 mt, up 225.0 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 788,663 mt, up 45.7 percent, and Malaysia with 753,469 mt, up 41.7 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
China  832,919  256,317 225.0  201,723  205,749 -2.0
Russia  788,663  541,296 45.7  89,166  93,851 -5.0
Malaysia  753,469  531,806 41.7  -    149,360 -
Ukraine  173,973  176,997 -1.7  20,850  36,774 -43.3
Algeria  162,594  233,700 -30.4  53,933  -   -
Oman  155,421  34,549 349.9  -    4,865 -
Vietnam  127,007  91,065 39.5  -    47,211 -
Indonesia  91,576  329,660 -72.2  -    55,571 -
Pakistan  85,176  73,324 16.2  13,274  4,650 185.5
UAE 61,572  15,825 289.1  3,702  4,879 -24.1

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-October 2025


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Global View on Billet: Prices rise gradually everywhere, though demand reduced

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish billet prices follow higher rebar prices, import interest temporarily low

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s SAIL partners with Primetals for hydrogen injection system at Bokaro

05 Dec | Steel News

Sanctioned suppliers sell billet in Southeast Asia as ex-China offers too high

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Fives replaces Spanish steelmaker’s reheating furnace

05 Dec | Steel News

SE Asia’s import billet market slowly adjusts to higher prices

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices nudged up, sellers prefer to avail of local market conditions

03 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet offers increase further, trading slows after last week’s deals

02 Dec | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

28 Nov | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Trading improves with firm pricing seen in major outlets

28 Nov | Longs and Billet