Turkey’s billet imports up 31.1 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 398,715 metric tons, up by 15.5 percent compared to September and down by 36.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $195.90 million, increasing by 13.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 41.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.65 million mt, up 31.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 17.2 percent to $1.81 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was China, which supplied 832,919 mt, up 225.0 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 788,663 mt, up 45.7 percent, and Malaysia with 753,469 mt, up 41.7 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-October period:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 832,919 256,317 225.0 201,723 205,749 -2.0 Russia 788,663 541,296 45.7 89,166 93,851 -5.0 Malaysia 753,469 531,806 41.7 - 149,360 - Ukraine 173,973 176,997 -1.7 20,850 36,774 -43.3 Algeria 162,594 233,700 -30.4 53,933 - - Oman 155,421 34,549 349.9 - 4,865 - Vietnam 127,007 91,065 39.5 - 47,211 - Indonesia 91,576 329,660 -72.2 - 55,571 - Pakistan 85,176 73,324 16.2 13,274 4,650 185.5 UAE 61,572 15,825 289.1 3,702 4,879 -24.1

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-October 2025