India’s SAIL partners with Primetals for hydrogen injection system at Bokaro

According to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bokaro steel plant has entered into a partnership to begin engineering work on a hydrogen gas injection system for one of its blast furnaces in Bokaro Steel City. The project will receive financial support from the Indian government under a carbon reduction scheme aimed at fostering measurable emissions cuts in industrial sectors.

Phased hydrogen introduction to optimize blast furnace operations

The core scope of the project involves incorporating hydrogen injection at the tuyere level of the blast furnace. In this setup, hydrogen gas will partially replace traditional carbon-based fuels, directly decreasing carbon emissions from the ironmaking process.

Primetals will design the system so that hydrogen can be introduced in a phased manner, allowing operators to gradually adjust furnace conditions, optimize combustion and manage the technical complexities associated with hydrogen’s different behavior compared to coke or pulverized coal.

Bokaro project positioned as a model for India’s steel sector transition

Primetals stated that, by integrating hydrogen-based technologies, SAIL aims to demonstrate the practical advantages of decarbonization in high-capacity steel production and establish a model for the broader Indian steel industry.