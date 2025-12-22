 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 22 December 2025 14:05:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-November period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.79 billion, including imports worth $2.49 billion, down 0.7 percent, and exports worth $306.43 million, decreasing 30.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first 11 months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 129,050 mt, compared to 2,539 mt in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $75.55 million, rising compared to $1.77 million in the January-November period of 2024.


