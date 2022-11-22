Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 29.6% in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 12:24:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $2.30 billion, including exports worth $379.18 million, up by 45.5 percent, and imports worth $1.92 billion, increasing by 35.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 26,582 metric tons, dropping by 29.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $17.43 million, down by 14.3 percent year on year.