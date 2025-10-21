 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase in Jan-Sept 2025

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 15:35:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.26 billion, including imports worth $2.02 billion, up 1.7 percent, and exports worth $237.82 million, decreasing 31.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first nine months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 117,349 mt, compared to 2,349 mt in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $68.63 million, rising compared to $1.63 million in the January-September period of 2024.


