MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.4 percent in November 24-30

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 24-30 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip rose by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal decreased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.1 percent, week on week.