NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late November 2025

In late November (November 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 29.4/mt ($4.2/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 3,168.4/mt ($447.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-November (November 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 1.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, the average price of medium steel plate decreased by 0.2 percent, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-November.