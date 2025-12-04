 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late November 2025

Thursday, 04 December 2025 10:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late November (November 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 29.4/mt ($4.2/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 3,168.4/mt ($447.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-November (November 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 1.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, the average price of medium steel plate decreased by 0.2 percent, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-November.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Higher Turkish longs prices accepted only locally, export offers still uncompetitive

03 Dec | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s rebar price incentives prolonged into December, demand revives slightly

03 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices recover as big buyers return, supporting retail sales

02 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar exports up 22.5 percent in January-October 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed increases longs prices for December production

02 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey trend up as December begins

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices rise for third week in a row, some further upticks expected

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late November 2025

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longs export prices less competitive than ex-North Africa offers

28 Nov | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 48, 2025

28 Nov | Longs and Billet