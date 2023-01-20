Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 40.5 percent in 2022

Friday, 20 January 2023 13:33:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2022, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $2.81 billion, including exports worth $435.49 million, up by 34.9 percent, and imports worth $2.37 billion, increasing by 29.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 28,031 metric tons, dropping by 40.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $18.16 million, down by 23.1 percent year on year.