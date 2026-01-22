Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase sharply in 2025

In 2025, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $3.1 billion, including imports worth $2.77 billion, remaining stable, and exports worth $332.91 million, decreasing 27.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the full year, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 153,814 mt, compared to 2,608 mt last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $90.27 million, rising compared to $1.82 million in 2024.