Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise in Jan-Oct 2025

In the January-October period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.53 billion, including imports worth $2.26 billion, up 1.8 percent, and exports worth $270.8 million, decreasing 35.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first 10 months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 118,091 mt, compared to 2,435 mt in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $69.09 million, rising compared to $1.69 million in the January-October period of 2024.