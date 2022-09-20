﻿
English
Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 31.7% in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:33:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.79 billion, including exports worth $321.50 million, up by 51.8 percent, and imports worth $1.47 billion, increasing by 36.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 24,851 metric tons, dropping by 31.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $16.54 million, down by 15.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Georgia Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

