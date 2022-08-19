Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 10.8% in January-July

Friday, 19 August 2022 12:29:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.52 billion, including exports worth $295.06 million, up by 54.9 percent, and imports worth $1.23 billion, increasing by 33.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 24,851 metric tons, dropping by 10.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $16.54 million, up by 16.0 percent year on year.