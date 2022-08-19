﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 10.8% in January-July

Friday, 19 August 2022 12:29:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.52 billion, including exports worth $295.06 million, up by 54.9 percent, and imports worth $1.23 billion, increasing by 33.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 24,851 metric tons, dropping by 10.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $16.54 million, up by 16.0 percent year on year.


Tags: Semis Georgia Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Global View on Billet: Pessimism returns as most buyers fail to support previous gains

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Russian billet exporters face weaker demand, prices down but depend on seller

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Danieli upgrades InfraBuild’s continuous billet caster in Australia

19 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Iran billet offers surge in GCC though market quiet

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian slab producers have new lower export reference price

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Sellers want to push billet prices in SE Asia up further, but fail

18 Aug | Longs and Billet

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest daily output from new hot strip mill

18 Aug | Steel News

Billet pricing uncertain in Turkey due to lack of offers

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

Attempts to push up ex-India billet prices fail in face of resistance

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

Chinese billet prices fluctuate in limited range, so import deals only for low-priced materials

16 Aug | Longs and Billet