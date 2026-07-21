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Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase by 41.5% in H1 2026

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 11:57:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-June period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.66 billion, including imports worth $1.39 billion, up 6.8 percent, and exports worth $267.12 million, increasing 57.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first six months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 102,442 mt, up by 41.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $61.38 million, rising compared to $42.55 million in the January-June period of 2025.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Georgia Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

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