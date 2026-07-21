Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey increase by 41.5% in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.66 billion, including imports worth $1.39 billion, up 6.8 percent, and exports worth $267.12 million, increasing 57.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first six months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 102,442 mt, up by 41.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $61.38 million, rising compared to $42.55 million in the January-June period of 2025.