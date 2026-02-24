 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise sharply in January 2026

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 15:13:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $247.1 million, including imports worth $194.98 million, up 9.9 percent, and exports worth $52.12 million, increasing by 121.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given month, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 35,711 mt, compared to 50 mt in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $21.31 million, rising compared to $38,000 in January 2025.


