Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise sharply in January 2026

In January this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $247.1 million, including imports worth $194.98 million, up 9.9 percent, and exports worth $52.12 million, increasing by 121.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the given month, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 35,711 mt, compared to 50 mt in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $21.31 million, rising compared to $38,000 in January 2025.