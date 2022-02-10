France’s steel product import value up 50.2 percent in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 11:33:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2021 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €10.19 billion, increasing by 50.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €2.1 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 32.9 percent, €450.01 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 45.2 percent, €916.31 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 53.6 percent, €538.52 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 48.0 percent, and €2.66 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 56.4 percent, all compared to 2020.