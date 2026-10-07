France's steel product import value down one percent in Jan-Aug 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.92 billion, decreasing by one percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.33 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 0.3 percent, €335.02 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.9 percent, €422.93 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 3.4 percent, €301.79 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 4.8 percent, and €1.53 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 9.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.