France's steel product import value up 1.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.81 billion, increasing by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.5 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.4 percent, €379.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.2 percent, €476.25 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 3.6 percent, €343.07 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.7 percent, and €1.73 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 9.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.