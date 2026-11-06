France's steel product export value increases 2.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €7.31 billion, increased by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €898.64 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.7 percent, €351.65 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 7.2 percent, €455.23 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 5.6 percent, €223.95 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 2.8 percent, and €668.74 million of metal structures and parts - down by 1.7 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.