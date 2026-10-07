France's steel product export value increases 2.3 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.44 billion, increased by 2.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €796.36 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.6 percent, €307.88 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 6.1 percent, €407.16 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 5.3 percent, €197.76 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 3.2 percent, and €594.21 million of metal structures and parts - down by one percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.