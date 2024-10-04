France’s metal industry output up 2.2 percent in August from July

France’s manufacturing output in August this year increased sharply by 1.6 percent month on month, after going down by 0.2 percent in July, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 1.1 percent year on year and 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 2.2 percent compared to July, after going down by 1.1 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in August production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry grew by 0.6 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 2.3 percent in July compared to June. In the June-August quarter, output of the domestic construction industry went down by 0.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.