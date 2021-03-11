France’s metal industry output up 1.9 percent in January from December

Thursday, 11 March 2021 11:03:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in January this year rose by 3.3 percent month on month, after a 1.4 percent month-on-month decrease in December, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the November-January quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 3.2 percent year on year and increased by 2.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In January, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 1.9 percent compared to December, after a 3.9 percent increase month on month in December.

On the other hand, in January production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis after a 1.5 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 16.3 percent month on month in the given month after decreasing by 9.2 percent in December compared to November. In the November-January quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 1.5 percent quarter on quarter.