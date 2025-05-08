France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in Mar from Feb

France’s manufacturing output in March this year rose by 1.3 percent month on month, after increasing by 0.6 percent in February this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the January-March quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by one percent year on year and advanced by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.8 compared to February, after decreasing by 1.5 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in March production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 2.2 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 3.3 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry grew by 1.5 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.9 percent in February compared to January. In the January-March quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.