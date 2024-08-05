France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in June from May

France’s manufacturing output in June this year increased by 0.8 percent month on month, after going down by 2.7 percent in May, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 1.4 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 0.8 percent compared to May, after going down by 3.3 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in June production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 3.3 percent on month-on-month basis after going down 6.2 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.8 percent month on month in the given month after decreasing by 0.9 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry went down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.