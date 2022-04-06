France’s metal industry output up 0.4 percent in February from January

﻿
France’s manufacturing output in February this year fell by 0.5 percent month on month, after a 2.2 percent month-on-month increase in January, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the December-February quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.9 percent year on year and increased by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In February, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.4 percent compared to January, after a 3.2 percent increase month on month in January.

On the other hand, in February production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 5.7 percent on month-on-month basis after a 5.8 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 2.7 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 7.8 percent in January compared to December. In the December-February quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.


