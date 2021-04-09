France’s metal industry output down 3.5 percent in February from January

Friday, 09 April 2021 15:46:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in February this year fell by 4.6 percent month on month, after a 3.3 percent month-on-month increase in January, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the December-February quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 4.0 percent year on year and increased by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In February, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 3.5 percent compared to January, after a 1.9 percent increase month on month in January.

On the other hand, in February production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 8.3 percent on month-on-month basis after a 2.1 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by six percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 13.2 percent in January compared to December. In the December-February quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by one percent quarter on quarter.