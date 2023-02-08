France’s metal industry output down 1.8 percent in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 12:10:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in December last year rose by 0.3 percent month on month, after a 2.4 percent month-on-month increase in November, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the October-December quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 2.6 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, fell by 1.8 percent compared to November, after a 3.6 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in December production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved up by 1.5 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 2.8 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry declined by 0.1 percent month on month in the given month after moving down by 1.2 percent in November compared to October. In the October-December quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.