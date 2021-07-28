European commercial vehicle registrations up 36.9 percent in H1

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 10:01:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 12.4 percent year on year to 185,573 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In June, the only year-on-year increases in vehicle registrations was recorded in Germany (28.5%) and Italy (5.3%).

In the first six months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled one million units, up 36.9 percent on year-on-year basis. Italy (53.7%), Spain (38.4%), France (36.4%) and Germany (21.7%) all saw increases.