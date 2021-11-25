European commercial vehicle registrations up 14.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 25 November 2021 10:11:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 16.4 percent year on year to 144,409 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first 10 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.6 million units, up 14.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (22.2%), France (11.8%), Spain (4.5%) and Germany (4.3%) all saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations.