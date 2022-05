Wednesday, 25 May 2022 11:46:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 27.1 percent year on year to 125,034 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first four months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 536,408 units, down 20.3 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-31.8%), France (-23.6%), Germany (-16.5%) and Italy (-7.7%) all recorded declines.